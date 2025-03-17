Breaking News
Removal of Aurangzeb's grave won't serve any purpose: Athawale
One killed, another injured in hit-and-run; cops launch manhunt to nab driver
Domestic help raped by employer in Goregaon, accused on the run
Pune: 60 injured in bee attack at Shivneri Fort
Country's infra should be developed on par with international standards: Gadkari
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Draper ends Alcarazs hopes of a three peat

Draper ends Alcaraz’s hopes of a three-peat

Updated on: 17 March,2025 07:20 AM IST  |  Indian Wells
AFP |

Top

Britain’s Draper, ranked 14th in the world, held his nerve to beat Alcaraz 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 and reach the first Masters 1000 final of his career.

Draper ends Alcaraz’s hopes of a three-peat

Jack Draper lets out a celebratory roar after beating Carlos Alcaraz on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Draper ends Alcaraz’s hopes of a three-peat
x
00:00

Jack Draper ended Carlos Alcaraz’s bid for a rare Indian Wells ATP Masters three-peat on Saturday, toppling the Spaniard to book a title clash with Holger Rune.


Britain’s Draper, ranked 14th in the world, held his nerve to beat Alcaraz 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 and reach the first Masters 1000 final of his career. 


Also Read: Arsenal edge out Chelsea 1-0; title hopes still alive


Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz

“This one hurts,” admitted Alcaraz, who was trying to join Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as the only men to win three straight titles in the California desert.

“I don’t want to lose any match, but I think this one was even more special to me. It was difficult today, a lot of nerves in the match, but he was better than me,” the Spaniard added.

Meanwhile Draper was pleased with his performance. “I was really proud of my competitiveness, my attitude and I somehow managed to get over the line,” said the Briton.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

carlos alcaraz atp sports news tennis news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK