Draper ends Alcaraz’s hopes of a three-peat

Jack Draper lets out a celebratory roar after beating Carlos Alcaraz on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Jack Draper ended Carlos Alcaraz’s bid for a rare Indian Wells ATP Masters three-peat on Saturday, toppling the Spaniard to book a title clash with Holger Rune.

Britain’s Draper, ranked 14th in the world, held his nerve to beat Alcaraz 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 and reach the first Masters 1000 final of his career.

Carlos Alcaraz

“This one hurts,” admitted Alcaraz, who was trying to join Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as the only men to win three straight titles in the California desert.

“I don’t want to lose any match, but I think this one was even more special to me. It was difficult today, a lot of nerves in the match, but he was better than me,” the Spaniard added.

Meanwhile Draper was pleased with his performance. “I was really proud of my competitiveness, my attitude and I somehow managed to get over the line,” said the Briton.

