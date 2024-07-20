Breaking News
IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai in next 24 hours
Sharad Pawar-led NCP releases book on 'black deeds' of Mahayuti govt
Man held for withdrawing Rs 2 lakh from BJP MLA's mother's account
One dead another injured as city continues to witness rains
Puja Khedkar's father gets protection from arrest in criminal intimidation case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Dressage champ Anush Without the right horse youre nothing

Dressage champ Anush: Without the right horse, you’re nothing

Updated on: 20 July,2024 09:06 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The 24-year-old Anush is the first Indian equestrian to qualify in individual dressage event at the Olympic Games, beginning July 26

Dressage champ Anush: Without the right horse, you’re nothing

Anush Agarwalla

Listen to this article
Dressage champ Anush: Without the right horse, you’re nothing
x
00:00

It does not take long for Anush Agarwalla to understand if his horse, Sir Caramello, is feeling nervous, excited or happy. After all language is not a barrier, if a relationship is built on harmony and trust.


The 24-year-old Anush is the first Indian equestrian to qualify in individual dressage event at the Olympic Games, beginning July 26.


As he gears up to compete in Paris, Anush is not worried about the results. He just wants to “fly” with Sir Caramello when he enters the arena. “Without the horses, we are nothing. Of course, you need to be a good rider. You need to have a good coach. But without the right horse, you are nothing,” Agarwalla told PTI from Germany.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

2024 Paris Olympics sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK