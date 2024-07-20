Dressage champ Anush: Without the right horse, you’re nothing

The 24-year-old Anush is the first Indian equestrian to qualify in individual dressage event at the Olympic Games, beginning July 26

It does not take long for Anush Agarwalla to understand if his horse, Sir Caramello, is feeling nervous, excited or happy. After all language is not a barrier, if a relationship is built on harmony and trust.

The 24-year-old Anush is the first Indian equestrian to qualify in individual dressage event at the Olympic Games, beginning July 26.

As he gears up to compete in Paris, Anush is not worried about the results. He just wants to “fly” with Sir Caramello when he enters the arena. “Without the horses, we are nothing. Of course, you need to be a good rider. You need to have a good coach. But without the right horse, you are nothing,” Agarwalla told PTI from Germany.

