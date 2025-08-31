Duke Of Tuscany expected to make amends

Duke Of Tuscany, trained by Pesi Shroff and to be ridden by P Trevor, is tipped to win the Idar Gold Trophy
With little luck, Duke Of Tuscany can hope to turn the tables on Dream Alliance, to whom he lost on this track four weeks ago, but the Pesi Shroff-trained four-year-old will need to be at his best to tackle Golden Thunder and Positano, the duo who both won their last two starts at Bangalore before arriving at Pune.
First race at 1 pm.
Selections:
Azzurro Plate (For 4y&o, Class V; 1100m)
Purple Martini 1, Moment Of Madness 2, We Still Believe 3.
Jaidev Trophy (Class I; 1600m)
Jade 1, El Greco 2.
Col Kaikushroo Maneckji Bharucha Memorial Trophy (Class IV; 1400m)
Bluebird 1, Neutralist 2, Giacomo 3.
Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Memorial Trophy (Class III; 1600m)
The Milenium Force 1, Finch 2, Treasure Gold 3.
Southern Command Gold Trophy (For 3y, Maidens; 1400m)
Charlie Brown 1, Jackson 2, Exciting 3.
Idar Gold Trophy (For 4y&o; 2400m)
Duke Of Tuscany 1, Golden Thunder 2, Positano 3.
Shivalik Showers Plate (Class II; 1200m)
Fontana 1, Azrinaz 2, Timeless Vision 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: The Milenium Force (4-1)
Upset: Money Fair (5-6)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races