Egypt wrestler held for alleged sexual assault

Mohamed Ibrahim Elsayed. Pic/AFP

French police arrested an Egyptian wrestler taking part in the Olympics early on Friday over allegedly groping a woman in a bar.

Mohamed Elsayed, 26, was detained in front of a cafe in the French capital at around 5 am after he was accused of “placing a hand on the buttocks of a woman patron”, the prosecutor’s office said.

