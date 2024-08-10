Breaking News
Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done
Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Mumbai: Contractor, agencies fined 8 months after mid-day exposed cracked Aarey road
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Egypt wrestler held for alleged sexual assault

Egypt wrestler held for alleged sexual assault

Updated on: 10 August,2024 06:51 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

Mohamed Elsayed, 26, was detained in front of a cafe in the French capital at around 5 am after he was accused of “placing a hand on the buttocks of a woman patron”, the prosecutor’s office said

Egypt wrestler held for alleged sexual assault

Mohamed Ibrahim Elsayed. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Egypt wrestler held for alleged sexual assault
x
00:00

French police arrested an Egyptian wrestler taking part in the Olympics early on Friday over allegedly groping a woman in a bar. 


Mohamed Elsayed, 26, was detained in front of a cafe in the French capital at around 5 am after he was accused of “placing a hand on the buttocks of a woman patron”, the prosecutor’s office said.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 wrestling sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK