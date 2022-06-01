Breaking News
Elavenil, Ramita and Shreya win gold in women’s 10m air rifle

Updated on: 01 June,2022 08:24 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The Indian trio outplayed Denmark represented by Anna Nielsen, Emma Koch and Rikke Maeng Ibsen, 17-5 in the gold medal contest

Elavenil, Ramita and Shreya win gold in women’s 10m air rifle

Indian shooters Ramita (left), Shreya Agrawal and Elavenil Valarivan celebrate their gold in Baku, Azerbaijan, yesterday. Pic/PTI


India opened their account at the ongoing ISSF World Cup with the trio of Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita and Shreya Agrawal claiming the gold medal in the 10m air rifle team women competition in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Indian trio outplayed Denmark represented by Anna Nielsen, Emma Koch and Rikke Maeng Ibsen, 17-5 in the gold medal contest. 




The Indian trio had first topped the qualification stage one with a combined effort of 944.4 across 90 shots. They then came second in stage two behind Denmark, to make the title round. 


In men’s air rifle team competition, Indian troika of Rudrankksh Patil, Paarth Makhija and Dhanush Srikanth fell short in their bronze medal match against Croatia, going down 10-16. 

