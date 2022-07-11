Elena Rybakina’s our product: Russia tennis chief

We win the Wimbledon tournament. She is our product,” Tarpischev was quoted as saying by Russian news agency, Ria Novosti

Elena Rybakina. Pic/AFP

Russian tennis chief Shamil Tarpischev hailed Elena Rybakina’s Wimbledon victory as a triumph for Russia on Saturday, describing the player as “our product.”

Moscow-born Rybakina, who beat Ons Jabeur in the final, switched allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018. As a result, she avoided the ban imposed by Wimbledon on Russian players this year due to the Ukraine war. “It’s very nice! Well done Rybakina! We win the Wimbledon tournament. She is our product,” Tarpischev was quoted as saying by Russian news agency, Ria Novosti.

