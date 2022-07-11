Breaking News
Mumbai monsoon: City gets month’s water stock in a day
No Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai and Maharashtra on Sunday
Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting of party Shiv Sena MPs to discuss presidential polls
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign, PM confirms
Madras High Court rejects OPS plea to stay AIADMK general council meet
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Elena Rybakinas our product Russia tennis chief

Elena Rybakina’s our product: Russia tennis chief

Updated on: 11 July,2022 07:18 AM IST  |  Moscow
Agencies |

Top

We win the Wimbledon tournament. She is our product,” Tarpischev was quoted as saying by Russian news agency, Ria Novosti

Elena Rybakina’s our product: Russia tennis chief

Elena Rybakina. Pic/AFP


Russian tennis chief Shamil Tarpischev hailed Elena Rybakina’s Wimbledon victory as a triumph for Russia on Saturday, describing the player as “our product.” 

Moscow-born Rybakina, who beat Ons Jabeur in the final, switched allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018. As a result, she avoided the ban imposed by Wimbledon on Russian players this year due to the Ukraine war. “It’s very nice! Well done Rybakina! We win the Wimbledon tournament. She is our product,” Tarpischev was quoted as saying by Russian news agency, Ria Novosti. 




This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


wimbledon tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK