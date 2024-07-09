Raducanu was scheduled to play with Murray on Saturday, but opted to pull out of the tie due to a stiff wrist.

Emma Raducanu

Listen to this article Emma defends pullout call which ended Andy’s SW19 journey early x 00:00

Emma Raducanu defended her controversial decision which ended Andy Murray’s Wimbledon career by withdrawing from their mixed doubles match on the eve of her fourth round singles defeat to Lulu Sun. Raducanu was scheduled to play with Murray on Saturday, but opted to pull out of the tie due to a stiff wrist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if she regretted the move that ruined Murray’s farewell, Raducanu said: “Yesterday morning I woke up with stiffness. I have to prioritise myself, my singles and my body. Of course, I didn’t want to take his last match away from him. But, I think a lot of the players in a similar situation would have done the same thing.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever