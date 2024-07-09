Emma defends pullout call which ended Andy’s SW19 journey early

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 July,2024 09:22 AM IST  |  London
AFP |



Raducanu was scheduled to play with Murray on Saturday, but opted to pull out of the tie due to a stiff wrist. 

Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu defended her controversial decision which ended Andy Murray’s Wimbledon career by withdrawing from their mixed doubles match on the eve of her fourth round singles defeat to Lulu Sun. Raducanu was scheduled to play with Murray on Saturday, but opted to pull out of the tie due to a stiff wrist. 



Asked if she regretted the move that ruined Murray’s farewell, Raducanu said: “Yesterday morning I woke up with stiffness. I have to prioritise myself, my singles and my body. Of course, I didn’t want to take his last match away from him. But, I think a lot of the players in a similar situation would have done the same thing.”


