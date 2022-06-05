Breaking News
Environmental activist delays semis in Paris

Environmental activist delays semis in Paris

Updated on: 05 June,2022 08:01 AM IST  |  Paris
AP , PTI |

Play was delayed for 13 minutes during a game with Ruud serving in the third set while leading 3-6, 6-4, 4-1, 15-all at Court Philippe Chatrier

An activist gestures during the semi-final match between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic. Pic/AFP


An environmental activist wearing a T-shirt with the message ‘We have 1028 days left’ interrupted the French Open men’s semi-final between Casper Ruud and 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic by attaching herself to the net with metal wires and glue and kneeling on the court.

Play was delayed for 13 minutes during a game with Ruud serving in the third set while leading 3-6, 6-4, 4-1, 15-all at Court Philippe Chatrier.




“The young woman, of French nationality, entered the grounds with a valid ticket early in the day,” the French Tennis Federation said in a statement issued after Ruud finished off his victory in four sets to reach his first Grand Slam final.


roland garros French Open tennis news sports news

