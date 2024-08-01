Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Equestrian Agarwalla exits after being ninth in group

Equestrian: Agarwalla exits after being ninth in group

Updated on: 01 August,2024 06:59 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Agarwalla, astride Sir Caramello Old, finished ninth in Group E in the dressage Grand Prix Individual Qualifier round of the Games

Anush Agarwalla. Pic/AFP

Asian Games medallist Anush Agarwalla crashed out of the Equestrian event, finishing a below-par ninth in his group in the individual dressage category at the Paris Olympics here on Wednesday.


Agarwalla, who won a gold and a bronze medal in team and individual dressage events in 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, scored a below-par 66.444 with his partner Sir Caramello Old but that was not enough to ensure him a place in the medal round.



Agarwalla, astride Sir Caramello Old, finished ninth in Group E in the dressage Grand Prix Individual Qualifier round of the Games.


The ninth-place finish in his group meant, 24-year-old Agarwalla, who has been training in Germany since he was 17, was eliminated from the competition in the very first stage.

