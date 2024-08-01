Equestrian: Agarwalla exits after being ninth in group

Agarwalla, astride Sir Caramello Old, finished ninth in Group E in the dressage Grand Prix Individual Qualifier round of the Games

Asian Games medallist Anush Agarwalla crashed out of the Equestrian event, finishing a below-par ninth in his group in the individual dressage category at the Paris Olympics here on Wednesday.

Agarwalla, who won a gold and a bronze medal in team and individual dressage events in 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, scored a below-par 66.444 with his partner Sir Caramello Old but that was not enough to ensure him a place in the medal round.

The ninth-place finish in his group meant, 24-year-old Agarwalla, who has been training in Germany since he was 17, was eliminated from the competition in the very first stage.

