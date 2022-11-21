×
Erigaisi defeats Liam Le, Praggnanandhaa loses

Updated on: 21 November,2022 09:30 AM IST  |  San Francisco
PTI

Erigaisi moved up to fourth place with the 2.5-0.5 win over his Vietnamese opponent while Praggnanandhaa slipped to seventh after the sixth round

Teenaged Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi scored a fine win over speed game specialist Quang Liem Le while his compatriot R Praggnanandhaa was outplayed by world No.1 Magnus Carlsen in the penultimate round of the Meltwater Champions Tour Finals on Sunday. Erigaisi moved up to fourth place with the 2.5-0.5 win over his Vietnamese opponent while Praggnanandhaa slipped to seventh after the sixth round.


