Erigaisi defeats Liam Le, Praggnanandhaa loses

Erigaisi moved up to fourth place with the 2.5-0.5 win over his Vietnamese opponent while Praggnanandhaa slipped to seventh after the sixth round

Representation pic

Teenaged Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi scored a fine win over speed game specialist Quang Liem Le while his compatriot R Praggnanandhaa was outplayed by world No.1 Magnus Carlsen in the penultimate round of the Meltwater Champions Tour Finals on Sunday. Erigaisi moved up to fourth place with the 2.5-0.5 win over his Vietnamese opponent while Praggnanandhaa slipped to seventh after the sixth round.

Also read: Meltwater Champions Tour Finals: R Praggnanandhaa secures first win; another loss for Erigaisi

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever