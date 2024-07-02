The 26-year-old, ranked 72 did show flashes of brilliance as hit 47 winners but in general, struggled on the grass court

Sumit Nagal

Listen to this article Error-prone Nagal bows out in Rd One x 00:00

India’s top singles player Sumit Nagal committed 44 unforced errors as he made a first round exit from the Wimbledon, going down in four sets to Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia here.

Making his maiden appearance in the men’s singles main draw, Nagal toiled hard for two hours 38 minutes and even managed to take a set off world number 53 Kecmanovic before conceding a 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 defeat on Monday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old, ranked 72 did show flashes of brilliance as hit 47 winners but in general, struggled on the grass court.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever