Ex-India basketball skipper Kapri no more

An Arjuna Award winner 56 years ago, it was under his stewardship that the Indian basketball team rose from seventh place in Asia to fourth in the year 1969

Ex-captain of India’s basketball team Hari Dutt Kapri passed away at his residence here on Wednesday, at the age of 83.

