Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: CR’s plans to replace 14 non-AC services with AC trains reignite rift
Raid at Latur drugs factory nets surprise catch: city cop
Govt keeps Mumbai water tankers' body sweating
Mumbai weather updates: City set for pleasant break from heatwave conditions
Mumbai: Elphinstone Bridge stays open for now
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Ex India basketball skipper Kapri no more

Ex-India basketball skipper Kapri no more

Updated on: 11 April,2025 08:14 AM IST  |  Uttarakhand
PTI |

Top

An Arjuna Award winner 56 years ago, it was under his stewardship that the Indian basketball team rose from seventh place in Asia to fourth in the year 1969

Ex-India basketball skipper Kapri no more

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Ex-India basketball skipper Kapri no more
x
00:00

Ex-captain of India’s basketball team Hari Dutt Kapri passed away at his residence here on Wednesday, at the age of 83. 


Also Read: Six cricket teams to compete at 2028 LA Oly


An Arjuna Award winner 56 years ago, it was under his stewardship that the Indian basketball team rose from seventh place in Asia to fourth in the year 1969.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports Indian Sports News sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK