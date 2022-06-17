Fans make India’s star table tennis player Manika Batra’s 27th birthday special

She Instagrammed a picture and wrote, "I’m feeling extremely grateful after receiving all your beautiful birthday messages"

Manika Batra

India’s star table tennis player Manika Batra, who turned 27 on Wednesday, thanked fans for making her birthday a special one.

She Instagrammed this picture and wrote: “I’m feeling extremely grateful after receiving all your beautiful birthday messages. Thank you all for making my special day even more special. On this birthday I am not competing and could not train as I’m recovering from my back pain, but really thanks a lot for all your wishes and love.”

Also Read: Michaela Ireland can’t wait to be England football star Patrick Bamford's wife