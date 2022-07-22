Breaking News
Updated on: 22 July,2022 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Father Jude to be re-elected MSSA president

Father Jude Rodrigues


Fr Jude Rodrigues and Esmero Figueiredo will continue to hold office as President and Hon Gen Secretary respectively of the Mumbai Schools Sports’ Association (MSSA) for another two-year term. Both are set to be elected unopposed at the 130th Annual General Body of MSSA at the Garware Club House, Churchgate, on Friday. With no other candidates having filed their nomination, Rodrigues’s entire panel of six office bearers and games secretaries will also be elected unopposed.

MSSA office bearers: Fr Jude Rodrigues (President), Peter Pedro & Wiron Vaz (VPs), Esmero Figueiredo (Hon Gen Secy),  Sebastian Fernandes (Treasurer), Joseph Monteiro (Jt Secy)


