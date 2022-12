Feels great qualifying for FIH Pro-League: India captain Savita Punia

The victorious Indian women's hockey team returned to India after clinching the gold medal in the FIH Women's Nations Cup 2022

Indian Women's Hockey team Captain, Savita Punia speaks to the media upon arrival after beating Spain 1-0 to lift FIH Nations Cup.Pic/AFP

The hockey team under the leadership of goalkeeper Savita Punia won the Women's FIH Nations Cup 2022 final on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Spain, securing their spot in the 2023-24 FIH Pro League.

"Of course it feels very good because before leaving we knew that this tournament is very important for us. It is a Pro League qualifying round for us. We competed in Pro League last year so we knew how important it is to play against top teams in order to find out how much improvement we have done as a team. So, before going our target was that if we have to play Pro League next year then it is important to do well in this tournament, " said Indian women's hockey captain Savita Punia while speaking to ANI after returning to India.

There are a lot of important tournaments scheduled next year including the FIH Pro League 2023-24 but the Indian women's team main target is Asian Games which will be played in Hangzhou, China starting 23rd of September 2023.

"Pro League is next year and before that Asian Games is very important and whatever plans are there for next year's matches as we have hockey Test. We are likely going to go to South Africa next year. After that we have to go to Australia tour or Netherlands tour so main focus right now are Asian Games, " said Savita Punia.

The Indian women's hockey team remained unbeaten throughout the FIH Women's Nations Cup 2022 and Savita Punia too had a great tournament as a goal-keeper as she helped India beat Ireland 2-1 in shootout to advance to the final against Spain on Saturday.

