Fencing World Championships: Karan Singh enters Round two

Updated on: 17 July,2022 08:10 AM IST  |  Cairo
The Indian, who is currently ranked 90th in the International Fencing Federation (FIE) list and seeded 61st in the competition, disposed off challenge from 14th seeded Kokubo with a 15-11 scoreline in the round of 128 (first round) match

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Young Indian fencer Karan Singh registered an upset win over Mao Kokubo of Japan in the men’s Sabre event to enter the second round at the Fencing World Championships here on Saturday.

The Indian, who is currently ranked 90th in the International Fencing Federation (FIE) list and seeded 61st in the competition, disposed off challenge from 14th seeded Kokubo with a 15-11 scoreline in the round of 128 (first round) match. Karan entered the tournament after notching up three wins out of his six qualifying round games.




