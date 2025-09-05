Breaking News
D Gukesh. Pic/PTI

Seeking to prove himself across formats, reigning world champion D Gukesh of India began his campaign in the FIDE Grand Swiss here with a crushing victory over France’s Etienne Bacrot in the first round.

The Indian Grandmaster, playing with black pieces used all his resources at the right time to deliver a knockout punch when the situation arrived and his choice of opening — the Caro Kann — was deemed as a perfect defence to counter Bacrot.

The youngest ever world champion has already done enough, but if he wins this event, it will be an icing on the cake.


D Gukesh chess sports sports news Sports Update

