The youngest ever world champion has already done enough, but if he wins this event, it will be an icing on the cake

The Indian Grandmaster , playing with black pieces used all his resources at the right time to deliver a knockout punch when the situation arrived and his choice of opening — the Caro Kann — was deemed as a perfect defence to counter Bacrot.

Seeking to prove himself across formats, reigning world champion D Gukesh of India began his campaign in the FIDE Grand Swiss here with a crushing victory over France’s Etienne Bacrot in the first round.

