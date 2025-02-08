Fifteen-year-old Maaya in Mumbai Open semis

Hailing from Coimbatore and trained by R Manoj Kumar, Maaya saw off the challenge from Mei Yamaguchi in the quarter-final with a scoreline of 6-4, 3-6, 6-2

One of the brightest spots in Indian tennis currently, 15-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran continued her brilliant form and dream run of results, as she progressed to the semi-final of the Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series at Cricket Club of India on Friday.

Hailing from Coimbatore and trained by R Manoj Kumar, Maaya saw off the challenge from Mei Yamaguchi in the quarter-final with a scoreline of 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Maaya’s win means she is now the only Indian to still be in contention for the top prize in the singles draw. Maaya will take on Jil Teichmann in the semi-final on Saturday.

Maaya scored five aces and saved seven of her 12 break points during the course of three sets.