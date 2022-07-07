Breaking News
Mumbai: BJP on spree to kill all Shiv Sena's dream projects
Mumbai gets 30 per cent of total rain already, IMD predicts heavy rain for next 4 days
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases rise to 695, but TPR drops to 6.4 per cent
Mumbai monsoon: Over 200 mm rainfall cripples life in Vasai and Virar
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a mall in Powai
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > FIH Hockey Womens WC India eye win over NZ

FIH Hockey Women's WC: India eye win over NZ

Updated on: 07 July,2022 08:10 AM IST  |  Amsterdam (Netherlands)
PTI |

Top

The Indians, who achieved a historic fourth place finish in last year’s Olympics, drew 1-1 against Tokyo bronze medallist England and China in their first two pool matches

FIH Hockey Women's WC: India eye win over NZ

Indian womens players. Pic/PTI


A lacklustre Indian women’s hockey team need to tick all boxes against New Zealand in its final Pool B match to seal a direct quarter-final place in the FIH World Cup, here on Thursday.

The Indians, who achieved a historic fourth place finish in last year’s Olympics, drew 1-1 against Tokyo bronze medallist England and China in their first two pool matches.




The Savita-led side is currently placed third in Pool B with two points below China and leaders New Zealand, who defeated England 3-1 on Tuesday. “New Zealand will be a tough team to play. They are very dangerous in their counter-attack and we will have to be ready for that,” chief coach Janneke Schopman said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

indian womens hockey team hockey sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK