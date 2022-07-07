FIH Hockey Women's WC: India eye win over NZ

The Indians, who achieved a historic fourth place finish in last year’s Olympics, drew 1-1 against Tokyo bronze medallist England and China in their first two pool matches

Indian womens players. Pic/PTI

A lacklustre Indian women’s hockey team need to tick all boxes against New Zealand in its final Pool B match to seal a direct quarter-final place in the FIH World Cup, here on Thursday.

The Indians, who achieved a historic fourth place finish in last year’s Olympics, drew 1-1 against Tokyo bronze medallist England and China in their first two pool matches.

The Savita-led side is currently placed third in Pool B with two points below China and leaders New Zealand, who defeated England 3-1 on Tuesday. “New Zealand will be a tough team to play. They are very dangerous in their counter-attack and we will have to be ready for that,” chief coach Janneke Schopman said.

