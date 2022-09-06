FIH Nations Cup: Indian women to open campaign against Canada

India are placed in Pool B alongside Canada, Japan and South Africa in the eight-nation tournament, a qualifier for next season’s FIH Pro League

Representative Image

The Indian women’s hockey team will open its campaign against Canada in the FIH Nations Cup to be held in Valencia, Spain from December 11 to 17. India are placed in Pool B alongside Canada, Japan and South Africa in the eight-nation tournament, a qualifier for next season’s FIH Pro League.

Pool A consists of Korea, Italy, hosts Spain, and Ireland. After Canada, India will face Japan on December 12 before rounding off their pool campaign against South Africa on December 14.

