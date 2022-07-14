FIH Women's Hockey World Cup: India register 3-1 win over Japan

The win ensured the India eves finished in ninth place in the 16-team competition

The Indian women’s hockey team ended their FIH World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Japan in their final classification encounter here on Wednesday.

Navneet Kaur (30th & 45th minute) scored a brace, while Deep Grace Ekka (20th) added the third goal off a penalty corner as the India women got the better of reigning Asian champions Japan. For Japan, Yu Asai (20th) scored the lone goal.

India had a rather poor World Cup campaign after failing to register a single win in their three group matches in Amstelveen, The Netherlands.

Thereafter, they first beat Canada two days ago via a shootout in the 9th-to-12th place classification match before this victory sealed their ninth spot.

The next competition for this Indian team is the Commonwealth Games which will be held in Birmingham, United Kingdom, from July 28 to August 8.

