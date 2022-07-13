FIH Women's World Cup: Savita Punia stars as India beat Canada

Goalkeeper Punia makes six saves in shootout as India beat Canada 3-2 in 9th-to-16th place classification match, registering first win at World Cup

India goalkeeper Savita (inset) dives to tackle Canada’s Kathleen Leahy during their World Cup match in Spain on Monday. Pic/Worldsportpics

Skipper Savita Punia starred in front of the goal as India defeated Canada 3-2 in the shootout after both teams were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation time in their classification match of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup here on Tuesday.

Madeline Secco (11th) handed Canada the lead before Salima Tete (58th) left it late to equalise for India. But it was Savita’s heroics in front of the goal that gave India their first win of the tournament.

The Indian captain led from the front and pulled off as many as six saves in the shootout, while Navneet Kaur, Sonika and Neha converted their chances in the ninth to 16th place classification match.

Smarting from their disappointing loss to Spain, India started the match on an attacking note.



Canadian goal disallowed

After soaking up the initial pressure from the Indians, Canada managed to put the ball into the India net, but it was disallowed as the referee awarded a penalty corner and Natalie Sourisseau’s attempt was off target.

Canada went one better a few minutes later as they won another penalty corner. This time the variation created confusion in the India defence, and Kathleen Leahy passed it to Secco for the final touch to stun the Indians.

India once again came out stronger in the second quarter and penetrated the Canadian defence on numerous occasions. In the final minute of the third quarter, Lalremsiami’s diving attempt off Tete’s pass from the right flank missed the target by a whisker.

Indians dominant

Barring the early goal, Canada did not have much to show for in the match as the Indians completely dominated the proceedings, mounting attacks after attacks. India’s persistence finally paid off when Tete punched home a rebound after Gurjit’s flick from a penalty corner was saved by the Canadian goalie.

