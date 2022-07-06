FIH World Cup: India Women's hockey team struggle to hold China 1-1

Jiali Zheng gave China the lead in the 26th minute before Vandana Katariya equalised for India in the 45th minute

India captain Savita Punia

India were held to a 1-1 draw by China, their second consecutive identical result in Pool B, at the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup here on Tuesday.

Jiali Zheng gave China the lead in the 26th minute before Vandana Katariya equalised for India in the 45th minute.

India drew 1-1 against Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist England in their tournament opener.



The Indians had better possession in the first two quarters, but their efforts didn’t result into goals. China, on the other hand, waited for counter-attacks. China took the lead through Jiali Zheng, who shot past India captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia. Seconds from the end of the third quarter, Vandana deflected Gurjit’s flick to make it 1-1.

