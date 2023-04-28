'FIR could've been lodged in any police station before sitting on dharna': Anurag Thakur

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday reiterated the government's commitment to an 'impartial probe' into the charges against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik at the protest site (Pic: AFP)

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday reiterated the government's commitment to an 'impartial probe' into the charges against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Decorated wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik are the three central characters in the renewed protests against the WFI president, who has been accused of sexual harassment and intimidation by the grapplers.

"I met all the people the last time, the Sports Secretary of the Government of India also met them (the wrestlers). I sat with them for many hours for two days. After talking to them, the Fact Finding Committee and Oversight Committee were formed. All the people were given an opportunity to appear before that committee and present their case. Most of the women members were kept in the said committee. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) was empowered to conduct fair elections in the suggestions given by the committee. It used to be like this earlier also," Thakur said.

The grapplers resumed their protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding that an FIR be registered and a thorough probe be conducted by police against Sharan, a BJP MP from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh.

"The IOA also constituted its ad-hoc committee yesterday which will conduct elections in the next 45 days. A new body will be selected and a retired judge will also be appointed. This whole committee should constitute a selection, organizing an internal complaint committee where any player can complain. All the steps are in the same direction under one process. We are taking steps on all the recommendations of the committee. As far as the FIR is concerned, it could have been lodged in any police station before sitting on dharna or even before that," he added.

Earlier yesterday, the sports minister said the government gave ample chance to the protesting wrestlers to present their case before the oversight committee. "Whoever wanted to present their version before the oversight committee, was given a chance to do so, there were no restrictions. We even increased the timeline of the probe, there were 14 meetings. Whoever wanted to come, came. We gave a chance to every athlete to present their case," stated Thakur.

He reiterated that the top priority of the BJP government will always be sports and the well-being of sportspersons.

"Modi government is always with the athletes and will be always there to promote sports and sportspersons. Our priority is sports and sportspersons and we will never compromise on that," he signed off.

(With SAI inputs)