First target is India to be No.1 in Asia, says coach Fulton

Updated on: 17 May,2023 08:50 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Fulton, who witnessed the rise of Belgium hockey since 2018, wants India to first dominate Asian hockey and then gradually translate it into the world stage. “What I have in my head is to be the No. 1 team in Asia

Craig Fulton

Barely two weeks into his new role as head coach of the Indian men’s hockey team, South African Craig Fulton is pretty clear about his goals—to make the side number one in Asia and qualify for next year’s Olympics in Paris.


Fulton, who witnessed the rise of Belgium hockey since 2018, wants India to first dominate Asian hockey and then gradually translate it into the world stage. “What I have in my head is to be the No. 1 team in Asia. 



Definitely, it is one of the goals which we want to achieve, be there consistently and then push because if we are sitting on world ranking 4 and 5, you need to consistently try to reach the podium,” Fulton said in his first media interaction, held virtually.

