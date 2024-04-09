Breaking News
Fit again Mirabai sets Paris Olympics target
Fit-again Mirabai sets Paris Olympics target

Updated on: 10 April,2024 07:04 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

“I was delighted to be back in competition. Everything is okay now, recovery is good. I’m training at 70 per cent,” Chanu said

Mirabai Chanu

She heaved her lowest weight in years at the World Cup recently, but Olympic silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu is actually quite chuffed about her performance as she managed it on the back of just one month’s training after enduring a challenging injury breakdown.


With only four months to go for the Paris Olympics, Chanu, who was competing in her first tournament since her Asian Games breakdown, finished 12th at the IWF World Cup with a total effort of 184kg (81kg+103kg), a whopping 33kg behind China’s Hou Zhihui, who will look to defend her Olympic title.


“I was delighted to be back in competition. Everything is okay now, recovery is good. I’m training at 70 per cent,” Chanu said.


“It felt good. After the injury [at Asian Games], I lifted weights after 4-5 months and I got a lot of confidence,” added Chanu who has her sights set on Paris. “We need to work really hard for a medal. Because of the injury, we have to go slow. Every training session is important. We don’t want to risk anything by going fast. The main training is left. 184kg was an easy task. The most important thing is to go from 184kg to 205kg.”

