Former wrestler Nikki Bella marries dancer Artem Chigvintsev

Sports news

Former American wrestler Nikki Bella married dancer Artem Chigvintsev on August 26 in Paris. The couple tied the knot in presence of a small group of family and friends including their son, Matteo, two. The couple shared this picture (inset) of their wedding rings on their respective Instagram accounts, informing their fans that they can watch their wedding and the preparations in a four-part series.

“We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, Nikki Bella Says I Do, premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo,” Bella captioned the picture. In another post, Bella wrote: “We both can’t stop smiling, I never want this feeling to end. I will love you forever and ever Mr Chigvintsev.”

