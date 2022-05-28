Breaking News
Fourth seed Tsitsipas suffers scare against No.134 Kolar

Updated on: 28 May,2022 08:11 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

The Greek star saved four set points in the fourth set tiebreaker to win 6-3, 7-6 (10/8), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (9/7) in a little over four hours

Stefanos Tsitsipas during his win over Zdenek Kolar yesterday


2021 runner-up and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas survived another Roland Garros rollercoaster. He needed another epic performance to reach the third round, beating World No.134 and qualifier Zdenek Kolar of the Czech Republic. 

The Greek star saved four set points in the fourth set tiebreaker to win 6-3, 7-6 (10/8), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (9/7) in a little over four hours. On Tuesday, Tsitsipas had to come back from two sets down to defeat Lorenzo Musetti in the first round. 




Kolar, 25, was playing in his maiden Grand Slam having tried and failed 16 times to qualify. Tsitsipas will face Sweden’s Mikael Ymer for a place in the last 16. “He drove me crazy. It was really frustrating because he got behind every ball,” said Tsitsipas.


Stefanos Tsitsipas roland garros French Open tennis news sports news

