Fourth seed Tsitsipas suffers scare against No.134 Kolar

The Greek star saved four set points in the fourth set tiebreaker to win 6-3, 7-6 (10/8), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (9/7) in a little over four hours

Stefanos Tsitsipas during his win over Zdenek Kolar yesterday

2021 runner-up and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas survived another Roland Garros rollercoaster. He needed another epic performance to reach the third round, beating World No.134 and qualifier Zdenek Kolar of the Czech Republic.

The Greek star saved four set points in the fourth set tiebreaker to win 6-3, 7-6 (10/8), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (9/7) in a little over four hours. On Tuesday, Tsitsipas had to come back from two sets down to defeat Lorenzo Musetti in the first round.

Kolar, 25, was playing in his maiden Grand Slam having tried and failed 16 times to qualify. Tsitsipas will face Sweden’s Mikael Ymer for a place in the last 16. “He drove me crazy. It was really frustrating because he got behind every ball,” said Tsitsipas.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever