Fowler, Schauffele share lead on record score of 62

Rickie Fowler fired 10 birdies in a US Open record-low round of 62 on Thursday and Xander Schauffele matched it minutes later to share the first-round lead at Los Angeles Country Club.
Fowler, fighting out of a slump that saw him miss the past two US Opens, overcame two bogeys in his eight-under-par effort and surpassed the previous tournament record low round of 63, first set by Johnny Miller at Oakmont in 1973.
Schauffele, the 2021 Olympic champion playing two groups behind Fowler, had eight birdies without a bogey. He had a 27-foot birdie putt at his final hole, the par-three ninth, but left it four feet short.
