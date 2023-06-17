Fowler, Schauffele share lead on record score of 62

Breaking News
Updated on: 17 June,2023 09:13 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
AFP |

Fowler, fighting out of a slump that saw him miss the past two US Opens, overcame two bogeys in his eight-under-par effort and surpassed the previous tournament record low round of 63, first set by Johnny Miller at Oakmont in 1973

Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler fired 10 birdies in a US Open record-low round of 62 on Thursday and Xander Schauffele matched it minutes later to share the first-round lead at Los Angeles Country Club.


Fowler, fighting out of a slump that saw him miss the past two US Opens, overcame two bogeys in his eight-under-par effort and surpassed the previous tournament record low round of 63, first set by Johnny Miller at Oakmont in 1973. 


Also Read: Golf: Aditi Ashok finishes fourth for third Top-5 finish of the season on LPGA Tour


Schauffele, the 2021 Olympic champion playing two groups behind Fowler, had eight birdies without a bogey. He had a 27-foot birdie putt at his final hole, the par-three ninth, but left it four feet short.

