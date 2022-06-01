French Open 2022: Sania Mirza-Lucie Hradecka knocked out in women's doubles

In the second set, the 10th seeded pair of Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka made a strong comeback breaking their eighth-seeded opponents in the first game and holding on to her to take a 2-0 lead

Sania Mirza. Pic/AFP

The Indo-Czech pair of Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka lost to the American pair of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 4-6 3-6 in the third round of Women's doubles of the French Open.

The American pair took an early lead at Court Simonne-Mathieu in Paris as they broke Mirza-Hradecka in their very game and held their serves to take a 3-0 lead. The Indo-Czech pair clawed their way back breaking the Gauff-Pegula twice and making it 4-5 but it turned out to be too little too late for them as they lost the first set 4-6.

In the second set, the 10th seeded pair of Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka made a strong comeback breaking their eighth-seeded opponents in the first game and holding on to her to take a 2-0 lead.

The American pair clawed their way back first holding their serve in the third game and breaking in the next to level the score 2-2. Both the pairs were levelled at 3-3 but from there on Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula took the match away from Mirza-Hradecka winning three games on the trot.

