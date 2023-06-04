The fourth seed Ruud, who is the highest seed remaining in the bottom half of the draw, emphatically pounced on short balls throughout the two-hour, 38-minute third-round clash

Norway's Casper Ruud plays a forehand return to China's Zhang Zhizhen during their men's singles match on day seven of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Suzanne-Lenglen in Paris. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article French Open: Casper Ruud beats Zhizhen to seal his spot in fourth round x 00:00

Norwegian tennis player Casper Ruud continued to make smooth progress at the French Open as he dispatched Chinese player Zhang Zhizhen 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 in the third round, here on Saturday.

The fourth seed Ruud, who is the highest seed remaining in the bottom half of the draw, emphatically pounced on short balls throughout the two-hour, 38-minute third-round clash.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stepped forward effectively to dictate with his heavy forehand, using a mixture of spins in the lively conditions on Court Suzanne-Lenglen to earn his 14th clay-court win of the season.

"It was tough. It was a bit frustrating in the beginning. I didn't hit as well as I would have hoped," said Ruud, who improved as the match went on.

"I didn't really find any hole in his game, but luckily at 5-4 in the second set, he played some sloppy shots and I got the break. That gave me confidence and I started playing better and better in the third and fourth [sets]. The French crowd was helping me a lot," he added.

Ruud lost in the final against Rafael Nadal 12 months ago. Aiming to go one step further this year, he will next face Geneva champion, Nicolas Jarry.

"Every match is stressful, physically and mentally. This year is the first year I am coming trying to defend a big result, having made the final last year. I am feeling a little bit more about it and feeling a little bit extra pressure," Ruud said.

The 24-year-old Ruud arrived in Paris having had a modest season to date. He failed to win consecutive tour-level matches at 10 of the 12 events he played but did lift the trophy in Estoril before he advanced to the semi-finals in Rome.

The 10-time tour-level titlist has looked close to his best in the French capital, though, where his victory against Zhang lifted him two spots to 13th in the ATP Live Race To Turin. Ruud, who holds a 15-4 record at Roland Garros, is chasing a third consecutive appearance at the ATP Finals.

Also Read: French Open: Elena Rybakina withdraws from tournament due to health issues

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever