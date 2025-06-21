Breaking News
French Open champion Gauff stunned by China's Xinyu

French Open champion Gauff stunned by China's Xinyu

Updated on: 21 June,2025 07:00 AM IST  |  Berlin
AFP |

Winner of 10 main tour titles, including the US Open (2023) and WTA Finals (2024), Gauff has yet to lift a trophy on a grass court

French Open champion Gauff stunned by China's Xinyu

Coco Gauff

French Open champion Gauff stunned by China’s Xinyu
Twelve days after winning her second Grand Slam title at the French Open, Coco Gauff fell at the first hurdle on grass in Berlin on Thursday to Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu. 

Recipient of a first round bye, the American World No. 2 lost 6-3, 6-3 to her 49th-ranked opponent. 


Winner of 10 main tour titles, including the US Open (2023) and WTA Finals (2024), Gauff has yet to lift a trophy on a grass court. 


“After I won the first set, I told myself, ‘Ok, let’s take a minute and enjoy this. I’m playing the French Open champion and I won the first set. No matter how the second and third go, I was like, Let’s enjoy it for once second. It was a tough match, but I’m happy I hung in,” said Wang.

