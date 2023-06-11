Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman, 2 others held with drugs worth Rs 50 cr
Mumbai: Watch out, there is a crocodile in Oshiwara!
Mira Road murder: 56-year-old man Googled how long it takes for body to rot
Mumbai: Gorai, Manori to have its own sewer lines soon
Mumbai: Trio with walkies walk into cop trap
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > French Open Hsieh Su wei Wang Xinyu win womens doubles title

French Open: Hsieh Su-wei, Wang Xinyu win women's doubles title

Updated on: 11 June,2023 06:30 PM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan and China's Wang Xinyu won the French Open women's doubles title on Sunday with a 1-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 victory over US-Canadian pairing Taylor Townsend and Leylah Fernandez

French Open: Hsieh Su-wei, Wang Xinyu win women's doubles title

Wang Xinyu (L), Hsieh Su-wei (R) (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
French Open: Hsieh Su-wei, Wang Xinyu win women's doubles title
x
00:00

Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan and China's Wang Xinyu won the French Open women's doubles title on Sunday with a 1-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 victory over US-Canadian pairing Taylor Townsend and Leylah Fernandez.


It was 37-year-old Hsieh's fifth Grand Slam doubles title and second in Paris after 2014 which she won with another Chinese partner, Peng Shuai.


Hsieh and Wang were playing only their second tournament together after teaming up at Strasbourg last month.


Also Read: Ivan Dodig, Austin Krajicek win French Open men's doubles crown

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

French Open roland garros tennis news sports sports news Sports Update International Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK