Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan and China's Wang Xinyu won the French Open women's doubles title on Sunday with a 1-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 victory over US-Canadian pairing Taylor Townsend and Leylah Fernandez

Wang Xinyu (L), Hsieh Su-wei (R) (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article French Open: Hsieh Su-wei, Wang Xinyu win women's doubles title x 00:00

Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan and China's Wang Xinyu won the French Open women's doubles title on Sunday with a 1-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 victory over US-Canadian pairing Taylor Townsend and Leylah Fernandez.

It was 37-year-old Hsieh's fifth Grand Slam doubles title and second in Paris after 2014 which she won with another Chinese partner, Peng Shuai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hsieh and Wang were playing only their second tournament together after teaming up at Strasbourg last month.

Also Read: Ivan Dodig, Austin Krajicek win French Open men's doubles crown

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever