French Open: Karolina Muchova defeats Sabalenka to reach maiden Grand Slam final

Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic saved a match point and battled back from 2-5 down in the final set to shock World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and reach her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open on Friday.

Muchova, ranked at 43, defeated the Australian Open winner 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (5/7), 7-5 in a thrilling three-hour 13-minute match and will face either defending champion Iga Swiatek or Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia in Saturday’s final.

