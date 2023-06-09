Breaking News
French Open: Karolina Muchova defeats Sabalenka to reach maiden Grand Slam final

Updated on: 09 June,2023 07:42 AM IST  |  Paris
Karolina Muchova defeats World No. 2 Aryna 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (5/7), 7-5 to enter maiden Grand Slam final

Aryna Sabalenka; (right) Karolina Muchova celebrates a point against Aryna Sabalenka yesterday. Pics/AFP

Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic saved a match point and battled back from 2-5 down in the final set to shock World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and reach her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open on Friday. 


Muchova, ranked at 43, defeated the Australian Open winner 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (5/7), 7-5 in a thrilling three-hour 13-minute match and will face either defending champion Iga Swiatek or Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia in Saturday’s final.


