Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > French Open star Boisson loses qualifier

Updated on: 25 June,2025 09:11 AM IST  |  Roehampton (UK)
AFP |

The Frenchwomen, ranked 65th in the world,  went down 6-2, 6-7 (1/7), 6-4, in the first grass-court match of her career

Lois Boisson. Pic/AFP

Shock Roland Garros semi-finalist Lois Boisson was eliminated in the first round of qualifying for Wimbledon on Tuesday by 197th-ranked Canadian Carson Branstine. 

The Frenchwomen, ranked 65th in the world,  went down 6-2, 6-7 (1/7), 6-4, in the first grass-court match of her career.


roland garros wimbledon tennis news sports news Sports Update

