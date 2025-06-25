The Frenchwomen, ranked 65th in the world, went down 6-2, 6-7 (1/7), 6-4, in the first grass-court match of her career
Lois Boisson. Pic/AFP
Shock Roland Garros semi-finalist Lois Boisson was eliminated in the first round of qualifying for Wimbledon on Tuesday by 197th-ranked Canadian Carson Branstine.
The Frenchwomen, ranked 65th in the world, went down 6-2, 6-7 (1/7), 6-4, in the first grass-court match of her career.
