Gagan Narang replaces boxer Mary Kom as Chef de Mission

Updated on: 09 July,2024 09:23 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha said the 41-year-old Narang’s elevation from deputy CDM position was an automatic choice in the wake of Mary Kom’s resignation

Gagan Narang and MC Mary Kom

London Olympics bronze medallist shooter Gagan Narang on Monday replaced MC Mary Kom as India’s Chef-de-Mission for the Paris Olympics where ace shuttler PV Sindhu will be the female flag bearer during the opening ceremony.


The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha said the 41-year-old Narang’s elevation from deputy CDM position was an automatic choice in the wake of Mary Kom’s resignation. “I was looking for an Olympic medallist to lead our contingent and my young colleague is an apt replacement for Mary Kom,” PT Usha said in a press release.



“I’m also delighted to announce that India’s only woman to win two Olympic medals, PV Sindhu, as the female flag-bearer alongside table tennis ace Sharath Kamal at  the opening ceremony. “I am confident that our athletes are well prepared to deliver the best results for India in Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” added Usha.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

