Updated on: 22 January,2025 08:03 AM IST  |  Melbourne
AFP |

The World No.3 had her dreams of a maiden Melbourne Park crown dashed in a 7-5, 6-4 defeat to Spain’s 11th seed Paula Badosa on Rod Laver Arena

Coco Gauff. Pic/AFP

Gauff 'not crushed' despite shock loss
Coco Gauff said she was “disappointed but not completely crushed” after her scintillating start to the year came to an abrupt halt in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Tuesday. 


The World No.3 had her dreams of a maiden Melbourne Park crown dashed in a 7-5, 6-4 defeat to Spain’s 11th seed Paula Badosa on Rod Laver Arena. 


Gauff’s nine-match winning streak to start 2025 was ended in style by Badosa, who dominated after taking a tight first set. 


The 20-year-old American said she was more mature now after playing in her ninth Grand Slam quarter-final and would not be beating herself up about the loss. 
“The way I played, even though it wasn’t my best, I gave it my all on the court,” said Gauff, the 2023 US Open champion. 

“Some matches are going to go my way, some are not. Maybe a couple of years ago I would feel a lot more crushed and feel like the world is ending type sadness,” she said.

Gauff said it was a very different feeling to her last Slam defeat, a fourth-round three-setter to Emma Navarro in New York last year. “Today I feel like I’m playing with solutions. I know what I need to work on. Even though I lost today, I feel like I’m in an upward trajectory.”

