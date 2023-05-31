The American sixth seed battled to a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 success and will take on Austria’s Julia Grabher, who beat Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus 6-2, 6-3

Coco Gauff

Listen to this article Coco Gauff rallies to victory in French Open Round 1 x 00:00

Last year’s runner-up Coco Gauff recovered from losing the first set to beat Spain’s Rebeka Masarova on Tuesday and reach the French Open second round.

The American sixth seed battled to a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 success and will take on Austria’s Julia Grabher, who beat Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus 6-2, 6-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rebeka played a great match but I’m pleased I managed to turn it around,” said Gauff. “I know that I’m confident on the surface and these conditions.”

Also Read: French Open: Djokovic passes opening test

Teen Andreeva advances

Meanwhile, Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva said on Tuesday that a good luck message from Andy Murray “maybe” helped her win on her French Open debut.

The 16-year-old made headlines with a run to the fourth round at the Madrid Open last month and came through qualifying at Roland Garros to make her Grand Slam tournament debut, beating Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2, 6-1 in the first round.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever