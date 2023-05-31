Coco Gauff rallies to victory in French Open Round 1

Breaking News
Updated on: 31 May,2023 08:35 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

The American sixth seed battled to a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 success and will take on Austria’s Julia Grabher, who beat Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus 6-2, 6-3

Coco Gauff

Last year’s runner-up Coco Gauff recovered from losing the first set to beat Spain’s Rebeka Masarova on Tuesday and reach the French Open second round. 


The American sixth seed battled to a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 success and will take on Austria’s Julia Grabher, who beat Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus 6-2, 6-3. 


“Rebeka played a great match but I’m pleased I managed to turn it around,” said Gauff. “I know that I’m confident on the surface and these conditions.”


Also Read: French Open: Djokovic passes opening test

Teen Andreeva advances

Meanwhile, Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva said on Tuesday that a good luck message from Andy Murray “maybe” helped her win on her French Open debut. 

The 16-year-old made headlines with a run to the fourth round at the Madrid Open last month and came through qualifying at Roland Garros to make her Grand Slam tournament debut, beating Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2, 6-1 in the first round.

