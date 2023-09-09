Gauff storms into final after climate protest delay

Play was held up as officials attempted to remove one of the protesters who had glued their bare feet to the concrete floor. The four protesters were taken into police custody

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka

American teenager Coco Gauff shrugged off disruption from climate protesters to reach the US Open final on Thursday while Aryna Sabalenka survived a huge scare to stay on course for her second Grand Slam title. A night of nerve-shredding semi-final drama saw Gauff reach the final for the first time with a 6-4, 7-5 defeat of the Czech Republic’s 10th seed Karolina Muchova.

Gauff unfazed

Gauff, 19, showed great poise to remain unfazed after the match was halted for 49 minutes early in the second set when environmental activists staged a protest in the upper tiers of the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Play was held up as officials attempted to remove one of the protesters who had glued their bare feet to the concrete floor. The four protesters were taken into police custody.



Gauff, who is now the youngest American woman to reach the US Open final since her idol Serena Williams in 1999, will face second seed Sabalenka in Saturday’s final.

Sabalenka struggles

Meanwhile, Sabalenka, who will take over the World No. 1 ranking from Iga Swiatek at the conclusion of the tournament, was forced to come back from the brink to dig out a 0-6, 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (10/5) win over American 17th seed Madison Keys.

