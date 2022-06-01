Gauff, Trevisan enter maiden Grand Slam semi-finals

Coco Gauff reached her first Grand Slam semi-final at the French Open when she defeated Sloane Stephens

Coco Gauff and Martina Trevisan

Coco Gauff reached her first Grand Slam semi-final at the French Open on Tuesday when she defeated fellow American Sloane Stephens. Gauff, 18 years old and ranked 23 in the world, triumphed 7-5, 6-2.

She will face Italy’s 59th-ranked Martina Trevisan for a place in Saturday’s championship match.

Victory avenged her defeat to Stephens at the US Open and helped erase the memory of her quarter-final defeat last year to eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova in Paris.

Meanwhile, Italy’s Trevisan reached her first Grand Slam semi-final with 6-2, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3 victory over Canada’s Leylah Fernandez.

