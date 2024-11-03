Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Geographique fancied for feature event

Geographique fancied for feature event

Updated on: 03 November,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Pune
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

The feature event of the final day will be the Teena Katrak Memorial RWITC Ltd Trophy (Gr 2) with only four runners in the fray

Geographique fancied for feature event

Pic/Shadab Khan

Geographique fancied for feature event
Sunday's eight-race card will bring down the curtain on the Pune monsoon meeting 2024. The feature event of the final day will be the Teena Katrak Memorial RWITC Ltd Trophy (Gr 2) with only four runners in the fray. The Imtiaz Sait-trained Geographique, who recently returned from Hyderabad after winning the Nizam Gold Cup and the President Of India Gold Cup, is expected to win from Evaldo (A Sandesh up) trained by Prasanna Kumar. Suraj Narredu will partner Geographique.


First race at 1.30 pm.
Selections:


Proletarian Plate (For 4y&o, Class V; 1200m)
Demetrius 1, Talking Point 2, Sorrento Secret 3.


B Prakash Trophy (Class III; 1400m)
Singer Sargent 1, Opus Dei 2, Ghirardelli

Rao Saheb Kedari Gold Trophy- Div II (Class IV; 1200m)
Maysara 1, Quicker 2, Dulari 3.

Delhi Race Club Trophy (Class I; 1200m)
Magileto 1, Dream Seller 2, Dexa 3.

Dr PK Sardeshmukh Maharaj Trophy (For 3y, Maidens; 1400m)
Psychic Star 1, Honest Desire 2, Star Impact 3.

Teena Katrak Memorial RWITC Ltd Trophy - Gr 2 (For 4y&o; 2000m)
Geographique 1, Evaldo 2.

Dangerous Plate (Class IV; H'cap, 1600m)
Timeless Vision 1, Axlrod 2, Trigger 3.

Rao Saheb Kedari Gold Trophy- Div I (Class IV; 1200m)
Amadeo 1, Rush 2, Mighty Sparrow 3.

Best bet: None
Upsets: Cascade (1-4), Irish Gold (4-6) & Little Minister (8-12)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8
Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8
Treble pools: I - 2,3,4; II - 5,6,7
Tanala pool: All races.

