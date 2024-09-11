‘Given a choice, we’ll resume this rivalry now,' FIH president Tayyab Ikram

It has been 18 years since arch-rivals India and Pakistan have locked horns in a bilateral hockey Test series

Tayyab Ikram. Pic/AFP

International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Tayyab Ikram on Tuesday said they will resume bilateral contests between India and Pakistan “tomorrow” if given a choice, as the storied rivalry makes the sport stronger.

“There are certain different ways to approach it. Bilateral series is beyond the control of FIH. It’s a decision by federations after taking into considerations government and political understandings and as an FIH representative, I do respect their decisions,” FIH president Tayyab Ikram told PTI in an exclusive interview.

“For us, given a choice, we want to start tomorrow with a bilateral hockey series between India and Pakistan. It is good for both India and Pakistan, and world hockey,” added the Pakistan-born administrator, who is now a citizen of Macau.

The last bilateral series between the two neighbours took place in 2006, which Pakistan won 3-1. Since then, they have faced each other only in international tournaments due to political tensions between the two nations.

Ikram, who is set to be elected unopposed for a second term as FIH president in its 49th Congress in Muscat, Oman on November 9, also feels that Pakistan hockey needs financial resources to return to its glorious past.

“I don’t see Pakistan hockey has downgraded, it is all about lack of resources. I feel for the players. They are a strong team but today, without strong financial model, you cannot have high performance structure,” he said.

