Breaking News
Shakha demolition: UBT sainiks thrash BMC sub-engineer
Gang uses king cobras to kill 2 senior citizens
‘Quality of education taking a hit, streamline law admissions in MMR’
Bandra skywalk revamp cost soars
Maharashtra: Nagpur professor loses over Rs 37 lakh in 'task fraud'
ED probe one step away from Aaditya
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Global Chess League Maxime Vachier Lagrave stuns Magnus Carlsen

Global Chess League: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave stuns Magnus Carlsen

Updated on: 27 June,2023 07:53 AM IST  |  Dubai
Agencies |

Top

Global Chess League: Vachier-Lagrave was not only focussed on his game against Carlsen, but was also watching teammates on other boards as well

Global Chess League: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave stuns Magnus Carlsen

Vachier-Lagrave (right) and Magnus Carlsen during Global Chess League in Dubai yesterday

Listen to this article
Global Chess League: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave stuns Magnus Carlsen
x
00:00

Mumba Masters’ player Maxime Vachier-Lagrave overpowered Magnus Carlsen, but his team fell short by a point in the fifth match of the Global Chess League in Dubai on Monday. “The feeling would have been much better had we won that much. I won, but could not enjoy it,” Vachier-Lagrave said after his win over Carlsen.


Vachier-Lagrave was not only focussed on his game against Carlsen, but was also watching teammates on other boards as well. “I like watching my teammates during their games. It’s actually useful taking the time to look at my teammates’ positions,” he said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


sports news chess

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK