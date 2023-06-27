Global Chess League: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave stuns Magnus Carlsen

Global Chess League: Vachier-Lagrave was not only focussed on his game against Carlsen, but was also watching teammates on other boards as well

Vachier-Lagrave (right) and Magnus Carlsen during Global Chess League in Dubai yesterday

Mumba Masters’ player Maxime Vachier-Lagrave overpowered Magnus Carlsen, but his team fell short by a point in the fifth match of the Global Chess League in Dubai on Monday. “The feeling would have been much better had we won that much. I won, but could not enjoy it,” Vachier-Lagrave said after his win over Carlsen.

Vachier-Lagrave was not only focussed on his game against Carlsen, but was also watching teammates on other boards as well. “I like watching my teammates during their games. It’s actually useful taking the time to look at my teammates’ positions,” he said.

