GM Erigaisi defeats Gujrathi in opener

World No. 4 Indian Arjun Erigaisi beat compatriot Vidit Gujrathi after five hours of end-to-end action in the opening round of the Chennai Chess Grand Masters 2024 here on Monday.

Playing for the first time in India after crossing the historic 2800 ELO ranking mark, Erigaisi had a tough fight with Gujrathi before emerging victorious. Playing with white pieces, Gujrathi launched his onslaught with a King’s Pawn Opening, before Erigaisi countered with the French Variation of the Sicilian Defense.

The two GMs, who were part of the historic gold winning Indian team at the Chess Olympiad, battled on, exchanging blows at frequent intervals, before engaging in a gritty finish to the game as Erigaisi came out on top.

