Breaking News
Passengers stranded in darkness amid Ganpati rush as Diva-Sawantwadi Express halts overnight
Elphinstone bridge in Parel to close from September 10
CHRI welcomes ECI recognition of voters as stakeholders but flags accountability
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 theme meets Tirupati Balaji
Mumbai rains: Lake levels in seven reservoirs rise to 96.74 per cent
Charkop police arrest four in Rs 38 crore fake bank guarantee fraud
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Golden double for Indias rifle shooter Sift Kaur

Golden double for India’s rifle shooter Sift Kaur

Updated on: 27 August,2025 09:12 AM IST  |  Shymkent (Kazakhstan)
PTI |

Top

India are placed second on the charts with 20 medals, nine of them gold. China are leading the table with 24 medals, including 13 gold

Golden double for India’s rifle shooter Sift Kaur

Sift Kaur Samra with her gold medals on Tuesday. Pic/SAI Media

Listen to this article
Golden double for India’s rifle shooter Sift Kaur
x
00:00

Olympian Sift Kaur Samra pulled off an incredible show, clinching the individual women’s 50m rifle 3 positions gold and helping the country to the team title as well in the Asian Shooting Championships here on Tuesday.

Olympian Sift Kaur Samra pulled off an incredible show, clinching the individual women’s 50m rifle 3 positions gold and helping the country to the team title as well in the Asian Shooting Championships here on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old world record holder fired a superb 459.2 in the final to beat China’s Yang Yujie (458.8) for gold, and the trio of Samra, stalwart Anjum Moudgil and Ashi Chouksey also bagged the top podium in the team event with an aggregate of 1753 points.



India are placed second on the charts with 20 medals, nine of them gold. China are leading the table with 24 medals, including 13 gold.


This was Samra’s fourth Asian Championships gold, and she was in a different zone altogether in the event as she qualified for the eight-shooter final placed 
No. 1 with a score of 589.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Mumbai sports sports sports news Sports Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK