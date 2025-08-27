Golden double for India’s rifle shooter Sift Kaur

India are placed second on the charts with 20 medals, nine of them gold. China are leading the table with 24 medals, including 13 gold

Olympian Sift Kaur Samra pulled off an incredible show, clinching the individual women’s 50m rifle 3 positions gold and helping the country to the team title as well in the Asian Shooting Championships here on Tuesday.

Olympian Sift Kaur Samra pulled off an incredible show, clinching the individual women’s 50m rifle 3 positions gold and helping the country to the team title as well in the Asian Shooting Championships here on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old world record holder fired a superb 459.2 in the final to beat China’s Yang Yujie (458.8) for gold, and the trio of Samra, stalwart Anjum Moudgil and Ashi Chouksey also bagged the top podium in the team event with an aggregate of 1753 points.

India are placed second on the charts with 20 medals, nine of them gold. China are leading the table with 24 medals, including 13 gold.

This was Samra’s fourth Asian Championships gold, and she was in a different zone altogether in the event as she qualified for the eight-shooter final placed

No. 1 with a score of 589.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever