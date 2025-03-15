Scottie Scheffler, the world No. 1, carded 69 and was tied 20th, while Aaron Rai, an Indo-British, was tied 9th with 68

Akshay Bhatia

Listen to this article Golf: Bhatia tied-second at Players C’ship x 00:00

Indian-American Akshay Bhatia found himself in a group of five golfers that included Rory McIlroy at five-under 67 and one shot behind the trio of leaders Camilo Villegas, Lucas Glover and JJ Spaun, who shot 66 each, in the Players Championship here. Glover had nine birdies in his round of 66.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Lakshya Sen suffers straight sets loss to Shi Feng in quarter-finals

Scottie Scheffler, the world No. 1, carded 69 and was tied 20th, while Aaron Rai, an Indo-British, was tied 9th with 68. Sahith Theegala (73) was tied 83rd and Hideki Matsuyama (74) was tied 99th.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever