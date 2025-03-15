Breaking News
Golf: Bhatia tied-second at Players C'ship

Updated on: 15 March,2025 08:15 AM IST  |  Ponte Vedra Beach
PTI

Top

Scottie Scheffler, the world No. 1, carded 69 and was tied 20th, while Aaron Rai, an Indo-British, was tied 9th with 68

Golf: Bhatia tied-second at Players C’ship

Akshay Bhatia

Indian-American Akshay Bhatia found himself in a group of five golfers that included Rory McIlroy at five-under 67 and one shot behind the trio of leaders Camilo Villegas, Lucas Glover and JJ Spaun, who shot 66 each, in the Players Championship here. Glover had nine birdies in his round of 66.


Scottie Scheffler, the world No. 1, carded 69 and was tied 20th, while Aaron Rai, an Indo-British, was tied 9th with 68. Sahith Theegala (73) was tied 83rd and Hideki Matsuyama (74) was tied 99th.


