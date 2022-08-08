Golf news: Gaganjeet Bhullar wins Indonesia Open, bags 10th Asian Tour title

Bhullar (68-67-68-65) saw it home with a sublime and error-free final round effort of seven-under 65 that took his tournament total to 20-under 268

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Gaganjeet Bhullar ended India’s four-year long wait for an international title with his two-shot victory at the Bank Mandiri Indonesia Open at the Pondok Indah Golf Course here on Sunday.

Gaganjeet, 34, thus sealed his 11th international win and 10th title on the Asian Tour. The Indian also became the first player to register three wins at the Indonesia Open following his previous successes at the event in 2013 and 2016.

India’s Rashid Khan (68-70-64-68), a two-time winner on the Asian Tour, shot a last round of 68 to enjoy a tied second finish at 18-under 270 along with Englishman Steve Lewton who carded a 64 on Sunday.

