Golf: Rory McIlroy, Hovland share British Open lead

Representative Image

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland teed off in their final round at the 150th British Open on Sunday sharing the lead on 16 under par and preparing for a shoot-out around the Old Course in St Andrews to see who leaves with the Claret Jug.

The duo spent Saturday night at the top of the leaderboard, four shots clear of their nearest challengers, Cameron Young of the United States and Cameron Smith of Australia, who had led at the halfway stage.

