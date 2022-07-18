Breaking News
Civic polls: Running with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, BJP hunts for Thane
Laxmi Chhaya collapse 2007: Buried toddler now all of 18
12 dead, 15 rescued after Pune-bound bus falls into Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh
US: Four killed, two injured in shooting at Indiana mall
State of emergency declared in Sri Lanka ahead of July 20 presidential election
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Golf Rory McIlroy Hovland share British Open lead

Golf: Rory McIlroy, Hovland share British Open lead

Updated on: 18 July,2022 09:30 AM IST  |  St Andrews
Agencies |

Top

The duo spent Saturday night at the top of the leaderboard, four shots clear of their nearest challengers, Cameron Young of the United States and Cameron Smith of Australia, who had led at the halfway stage

Golf: Rory McIlroy, Hovland share British Open lead

Representative Image


Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland teed off in their final round at the 150th British Open on Sunday sharing the lead on 16 under par and preparing for a shoot-out around the Old Course in St Andrews to see who leaves with the Claret Jug. 

The duo spent Saturday night at the top of the leaderboard, four shots clear of their nearest challengers, Cameron Young of the United States and Cameron Smith of Australia, who had led at the halfway stage.




This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


sports news golf

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK