Golfer Anirban Lahiri will return to Hero Indian Open after five years

Golfer Anirban Lahiri

Star golfer and former champion Anirban Lahiri is set to return at the Hero Indian Open, the country’s National Open which will have an enhanced prize money of $2.25 million this year.

Part of the Asian Swing, the Indian Open will have 144 players, including 33 Indians, competing for the top prize from March 28 to 31 at the DLF Golf & Country Club in Gurugram.

The winner will receive a handsome $382,500 with the runner-up picking up $247,500 and the third-place finisher pocketing $140,850. “I am really looking forward to play at the Indian Open this year. It has been five years since I had the opportunity to compete in my national open,” he said.

