Golfer Bhati to get Nat Youth Award for selling trophies to raise funds in Covid

Arjun Bhati

Arjun Bhati, the celebrated three-time Golf Junior World Champion, is set to receive the prestigious National Youth Award (NYA) on April 3.

The golfer had sold 102 of his trophies and donated the money gained (Rs 4.3 lakhs) to the PM Cares Fund during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am extremely happy. I would like to thank the Government of India for considering me worthy of this honour,” Bhati said.

